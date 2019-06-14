UrduPoint.com
UK Court To Hear Assange Extradition Case In February 2020

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Westminster Magistrates Court in London said Friday that a full hearing in the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be held in February next year.

The UK judge ruled that the trial to determine whether the whistleblower should face trial in the United States would last five days and would be preceded by several technical hearings.

Assange appeared at the hearing by a video link from a London prison where he is serving a 50-week term for skipping bail in 2012. He was arrested at the Ecuadorean Embassy this April after it withdrew his asylum status.

The US Department of Justice accuses the 47-year-old of hacking government computers and illegally obtaining and publishing classified data in violation of the US espionage act. Assange faces 18 charges, which carry a lengthy prison term.

