UK Court To Hear Final Assange Appeal Against Extradition To US
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 12:41 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The High Court in London Tuesday will begin hearing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's final UK appeal against extradition to the United States to face trial over publishing secret military and diplomatic files.
The long-running legal saga in Britain's courts is now nearing a conclusion, after Assange lost successive rulings in recent years.
If this week's two-day bid to appeal -- set to begin at 10:30 am (1030 GMT) Tuesday -- is successful, he will have another chance to argue his case in a London court, with a date set for a full hearing.
If he loses, Assange will have exhausted all UK appeals and will enter the extradition process, although his team have indicated they will appeal to European courts.
His wife Stella Assange has said he will ask the European Court of Human Rights to temporarily halt the extradition if needed, warning he would die if sent to the United States.
"Tomorrow and the day after will determine whether he lives or dies essentially, and he's physically and mentally obviously in a very difficult place," she told BBC radio on Monday.
