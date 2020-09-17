UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Court To Hear Venezuela's Complaint On Bank Of England From September 22-24 - Lawyers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK Court to Hear Venezuela's Complaint on Bank of England From September 22-24 - Lawyers

The UK Court of Appeal will hear Venezuela's Central Bank's complaint against the Bank of England, which holds the country's gold, from September 22-24, lawyers who represent Venezuela told Sputnik

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The UK Court of Appeal will hear Venezuela's Central Bank's complaint against the Bank of England, which holds the country's gold, from September 22-24, lawyers who represent Venezuela told Sputnik.

The Bloomberg news agency reported in January last year that the Bank of England refused to give Caracas its gold back.

The problem of ownership arose after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's president. His announcement was backed by many countries, while Russia, China and other states supported Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president. An unidentified source told Bloomberg that US officials put pressure on the UK to cut off Maduro's access to Venezuelan assets abroad.

In July, the court in London ruled that Guaido's claim to presidency was legitimate.

Related Topics

Russia China Lawyers Bank London Caracas United Kingdom Venezuela January July September Gold From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 92,912 COVID-19 t ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates boosts African network to 15 destinations ..

36 minutes ago

SCI sends relief aircraft to rescue 10,000 people ..

36 minutes ago

3 arrested in raid at Sheesha center

27 minutes ago

FDE, NAVTTC to promote technical, vocational train ..

27 minutes ago

Borouge produces special polypropylene grade used ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.