LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The UK Court of Appeal will hear Venezuela's Central Bank's complaint against the Bank of England, which holds the country's gold, from September 22-24, lawyers who represent Venezuela told Sputnik.

The Bloomberg news agency reported in January last year that the Bank of England refused to give Caracas its gold back.

The problem of ownership arose after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's president. His announcement was backed by many countries, while Russia, China and other states supported Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president. An unidentified source told Bloomberg that US officials put pressure on the UK to cut off Maduro's access to Venezuelan assets abroad.

In July, the court in London ruled that Guaido's claim to presidency was legitimate.