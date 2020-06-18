UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Case Total Tops 300,000 As 1,218 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

UK COVID-19 Case Total Tops 300,000 as 1,218 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A further 1,218 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the United Kingdom over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 300,000, the Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.

Since the start of the outbreak, public health officials in the United Kingdom have now confirmed 300,469 positive tests for the coronavirus disease.

The latest increase to the case total is slightly above Wednesday's rise of 1,115 positive tests.

Public health officials on Thursday also confirmed that the UK's COVID-19 death toll rose by 135 over the preceding 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, 42,288 people have died due to complications from the disease, according to the department.

The UK government has begun easing the lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23 to curb the spread of the disease. All non-essential stores in the country were allowed to reopen from Monday and Premier League soccer resumed behind closed doors two days later.

Related Topics

Died United Kingdom March All From Government Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

41 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.