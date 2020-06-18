UK COVID-19 Case Total Tops 300,000 as 1,218 New Positive Tests Confirmed - Department

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A further 1,218 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the United Kingdom over the past 24 hours, taking the country's case total above 300,000, the Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.

Since the start of the outbreak, public health officials in the United Kingdom have now confirmed 300,469 positive tests for the coronavirus disease.

The latest increase to the case total is slightly above Wednesday's rise of 1,115 positive tests.

Public health officials on Thursday also confirmed that the UK's COVID-19 death toll rose by 135 over the preceding 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, 42,288 people have died due to complications from the disease, according to the department.

The UK government has begun easing the lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23 to curb the spread of the disease. All non-essential stores in the country were allowed to reopen from Monday and Premier League soccer resumed behind closed doors two days later.