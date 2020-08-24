UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Cases Rise By 853 To 326,614 - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:31 PM

UK COVID-19 Cases Rise by 853 to 326,614 - Health Authorities

A further 853 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory tests in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, rising the total number of infections to 326,614, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A further 853 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory tests in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, rising the total number of infections to 326,614, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday.

According to the latest official figures, the country's death toll climbed to 41,433, after another four people died within 28 days of having a positive test result.

Of the four deaths reported on Monday, three were recorded in England and one in Wales, while no further new fatalities were confirmed in Scotland, and Northern Ireland is yet to release its latest COVID-19 data.

Monday's coronavirus cases are 188 less than Sunday's, when more than 1,000 fresh cases were confirmed for four consecutive days.

Related Topics

Died Wales Ireland United Kingdom Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 organisers, participants show strong pro ..

18 minutes ago

Hope Probe hits 100 million km mark, expected to a ..

33 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution completes development programme ..

48 minutes ago

Indian forces trample human rights in IIOJK: Dr Mo ..

1 minute ago

FBR to ensure speedy clearance of perishable goods ..

1 minute ago

COAS visits troops busy in consolidation operation ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.