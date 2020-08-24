UK COVID-19 Cases Rise by 853 to 326,614 - Health Authorities

A further 853 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory tests in the United Kingdom over the last 24 hours, rising the total number of infections to 326,614, the Department of Health and Social Care reported on Monday

According to the latest official figures, the country's death toll climbed to 41,433, after another four people died within 28 days of having a positive test result.

Of the four deaths reported on Monday, three were recorded in England and one in Wales, while no further new fatalities were confirmed in Scotland, and Northern Ireland is yet to release its latest COVID-19 data.

Monday's coronavirus cases are 188 less than Sunday's, when more than 1,000 fresh cases were confirmed for four consecutive days.