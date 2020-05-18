UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Likely Delayed Until June - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:53 PM

UK COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Likely Delayed Until June - Reports

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 contact tracing application, which is currently being piloted on the Isle of Wight, will likely be delayed until June, national media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 contact tracing application, which is currently being piloted on the Isle of Wight, will likely be delayed until June, national media reported on Monday.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the app will not be ready for launch in the whole of England until, at the very earliest, the week commencing May 25, although this deadline is unlikely to be met. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman stated that the app will be ready "in the coming weeks," as quoted by the newspaper.

Later in parliament, Health Secretary Matt Hancock faced questions from his shadow counterpart, Jonathan Ashworth, over the delayed release of the application.

"We now have the people in place, the app is successfully being piloted and we are ready and preparing for rolling out that system," Hancock said in response.

The health secretary had previously stated that the application would be ready for launch by mid-May.

The UK government initially had plans to establish a contact tracing application in March, but these proposals were abandoned as the number of cases began to rise rapidly. Ministers have stated that a successful contact tracing application will be crucial in allowing the government to ease the lockdown measures that were put into force on March 23.

Related Topics

UK Parliament Hancock United Kingdom March May June Media From Government

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

Three suspects held during search operation

3 minutes ago

FPCCI official seeks urgent consultancy for mango ..

3 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against one wheelers dur ..

3 minutes ago

Spain Hopes to Reopen to Foreign Tourists Starting ..

3 minutes ago

US-Russia Dialogue Plays Key Role for Political So ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.