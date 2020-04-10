UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19 Daily Death Toll Climbs By Record 980: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Britain had recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period since the last report, the highest daily toll yet

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Britain had recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period since the last report, the highest daily toll yet.

It brings the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in UK hospitals to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases inside the country climbed to more than 65,000.

