UK COVID-19 daily death toll climbs by record 980: Health minister

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Britain had recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period since the last report, the highest daily toll yet.

It brings the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in UK hospitals to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases inside the country climbed to more than 65,000.