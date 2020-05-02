UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19 Death Tally Surpasses 28,000 - Official

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:56 PM

The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in the United Kingdom rose by 621 to 28,131, the Secretary of State for Housing, Robert Jenrick, said at a briefing on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in the United Kingdom rose by 621 to 28,131, the Secretary of State for Housing, Robert Jenrick, said at a briefing on Saturday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 4,806 to 182,260 in the given period.

Indicators are usually lower during the weekends since the notification system for new cases of infection and mortality does not work at full capacity.

Last week, the United Kingdom overtook Spain as the country with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe.

