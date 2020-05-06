UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19 Death Tally Surpasses 30,000 - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in the United Kingdom has risen by 649 to 30,076, Secretary of State for Housing Robert Jenrick said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,111 to 201,101.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the United KIngdom stood at 29,427 and the daily increase amounted to 693.

The daily increase in new cases of the disease stood at 4,406 on Tuesday.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 259,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

