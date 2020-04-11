UK COVID-19 Death Toll in Hospitals Rises by 917 to 9,875 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
The number of people who have died in UK hospitals after contracting COVID-19 has risen by 917 to 9,875 since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of people who have died in UK hospitals after contracting COVID-19 has risen by 917 to 9,875 since the start of the outbreak, the UK Department of Health and Social Care announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 917 people died in the 24-hour period up to 16:00 GMT on Friday, a slight decrease from the 980 deaths recorded a day before.

The number of new confirmed positive tests in the UK has also fallen. As of 08:00 GMT on Saturday, 5,234 new cases of the disease were recorded in the preceding 24 hours, a decrease of 472 new positive tests compared to Friday's statistical bulletin.

Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that the UK now has capacity to test all medical and social care professionals, which will allow those currently in self-isolation to return to work.

A total of 19 National Health Service (NHS) staff have died after contracting the disease, Hancock announced on Saturday morning.

The government on Friday published a UK-wide plan to ensure supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers. Hancock faced criticism from opposition leader Keir Starmer for implying that NHS staff were wasting supplies.

