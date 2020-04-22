UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Death Toll In Hospitals Tops 18,000 After 759 New Deaths Reported - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:57 PM

UK COVID-19 Death Toll in Hospitals Tops 18,000 After 759 New Deaths Reported - Ministry

The UK COVID-19 death toll in the country's hospitals has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The UK COVID-19 death toll in the country's hospitals has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on Wednesday.

In total, 18,100 people have died in the UK hospitals after contracting COVID-19 as of 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A further 4,451 new cases of the disease were reported over the preceding 24 hours up to 08:00 GMT on Wednesday, the ministry reported. The total number of cases reported since the start of the outbreak now stands at 133,495.

On Tuesday, the Office of National Statistics published a report stating that the coronavirus disease death toll as of April 10, when accounting for deaths in care homes and private residences, was 41 percent higher than the government's figures.

In parliament on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, praising the social distancing measures enforced in the country.

"We have high confidence that we are at a peak in this disease... we have not yet seen the curve start to come down and we don't know the pace at which that curve will come down," Hancock said at a nearly empty chamber of the House of Commons.

The minister also did not give a time frame of lifting of quarantine and social distancing measures.

Related Topics

UK Parliament Died Hancock United Kingdom Chamber April Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

North Korean Leader's Younger Sister Speculated to ..

2 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notice, seeks report from RPO ..

3 seconds ago

President for ensuring live telecast of Taraweeh p ..

4 seconds ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast on Thursday

6 seconds ago

WHO Head Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic With Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Minister appreciates Rajanpur team for efforts aga ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.