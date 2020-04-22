UK COVID-19 Death Toll in Hospitals Tops 18,000 After 759 New Deaths Reported - Ministry

The UK COVID-19 death toll in the country's hospitals has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The UK COVID-19 death toll in the country's hospitals has jumped above 18,000 after 759 more deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care announced in a statistical bulletin on Wednesday.

In total, 18,100 people have died in the UK hospitals after contracting COVID-19 as of 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A further 4,451 new cases of the disease were reported over the preceding 24 hours up to 08:00 GMT on Wednesday, the ministry reported. The total number of cases reported since the start of the outbreak now stands at 133,495.

On Tuesday, the Office of National Statistics published a report stating that the coronavirus disease death toll as of April 10, when accounting for deaths in care homes and private residences, was 41 percent higher than the government's figures.

In parliament on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that the United Kingdom has reached the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, praising the social distancing measures enforced in the country.

"We have high confidence that we are at a peak in this disease... we have not yet seen the curve start to come down and we don't know the pace at which that curve will come down," Hancock said at a nearly empty chamber of the House of Commons.

The minister also did not give a time frame of lifting of quarantine and social distancing measures.