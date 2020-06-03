UK COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 359 to 39,728 In Rise From Tuesday - Department

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 359 over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday, with the latest increase in the number of fatalities higher than the rise reported by public health officials the day before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 359 over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday, with the latest increase in the number of fatalities higher than the rise reported by public health officials the day before.

Since the start of the outbreak, 39,369 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 have been reported by the department.

The latest increase in the death toll is slightly above the 324 new fatalities confirmed by the department a day ago, and a significant rise from the 111 new deaths reported on Monday.

The department also confirmed on Wednesday that 1,871 new positive tests for COVID-19 had been reported over the preceding 24 hours, up from the 1,613 new positive tests reported on Tuesday.

The UK's COVID-19 case total now stands at 279,856.

According to the country's Office of National Statistics, the number of deaths in England and Wales involving COVID-19 stood at over 44,000 as of May 22. In comparison, the Department of Health and Social Care had only reported 33,926 deaths in England and Wales by this date.