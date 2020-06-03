UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Increases By 359 To 39,728 In Rise From Tuesday - Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:48 PM

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by 359 to 39,728 In Rise From Tuesday - Department

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 359 over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday, with the latest increase in the number of fatalities higher than the rise reported by public health officials the day before

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 359 over the preceding 24 hours, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Wednesday, with the latest increase in the number of fatalities higher than the rise reported by public health officials the day before.

Since the start of the outbreak, 39,369 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 have been reported by the department.

The latest increase in the death toll is slightly above the 324 new fatalities confirmed by the department a day ago, and a significant rise from the 111 new deaths reported on Monday.

The department also confirmed on Wednesday that 1,871 new positive tests for COVID-19 had been reported over the preceding 24 hours, up from the 1,613 new positive tests reported on Tuesday.

The UK's COVID-19 case total now stands at 279,856.

According to the country's Office of National Statistics, the number of deaths in England and Wales involving COVID-19 stood at over 44,000 as of May 22. In comparison, the Department of Health and Social Care had only reported 33,926 deaths in England and Wales by this date.

Related Topics

UK Wales United Kingdom May From

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

1 hour ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

'No mask,No service' can reduce risk of coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

World Bicycle Day celebrated in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.