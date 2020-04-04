UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps By Record 708 In 24 Hours As Total Passes 4,000 - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:48 PM

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps by Record 708 in 24 Hours as Total Passes 4,000 - Gov't

The United Kingdom has registered a record daily increase in the COVID-19 death toll for the fifth day in a row, as 708 more people have died after testing positive for the disease, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The United Kingdom has registered a record daily increase in the COVID-19 death toll for the fifth day in a row, as 708 more people have died after testing positive for the disease, the country's Department of Health and Social Care reported on Saturday.

As a result of this increase, the number of deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak stood at 4,313 as of 17:00 GMT on Friday, the department reported in Saturday's statistical bulletin.

The UK's COVID-19 death toll has steadily risen throughout the week. On Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care reported 684 deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

A total of 569 deaths were reported by the department on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the outbreak has also surpassed 40,000, after health authorities on Saturday registered 3,735 new cases of the disease, a decrease compared to Friday's rise of 4,450.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus disease on March 27. In a video message posted on social media on Friday, the prime minister said he was still displaying symptoms of the disease and would continue to conduct his duties at home.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Social Media Died United Kingdom March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB not to issue NOCs for Ramadan cricket

15 minutes ago

Ban on catching, selling of ‘badah’ fish lifte ..

21 minutes ago

Liverpool put some non-playing staff on furlough

2 minutes ago

COVID- 19 patient tally rises in AJK as 3 more tes ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister urges masses to strictly adhere ..

2 minutes ago

Australia coach Langer backs cricket behind closed ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.