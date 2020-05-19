UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 160 In Lowest Daily Increase Since March 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 160 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase reported since March 24 at the start of the country's nationwide lockdown, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday.

The latest update follows in the wake of the 170 deaths reported by public health officials on Sunday, suggesting that the United Kingdom has passed the peak of the outbreak. However, health officials in the country over the past two months have reported fewer deaths on weekends and national holidays.

Over the preceding 24 hours, 2,684 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in the UK, down from the 3,534 new positive tests reported on Sunday.

The overall case total in the United Kingdom now stands at 246,406, the third-highest of any country in the world. The death toll is currently 34,796.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his gratitude to the UK population for their continued efforts to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also called on the capital's inhabitants to avoid all unnecessary travel on public transport in order to prevent a second wave of the outbreak.