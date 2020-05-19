UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 160 In Lowest Daily Increase Since March 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 160 In Lowest Daily Increase Since March 24

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 160 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase reported since March 24 at the start of the country's nationwide lockdown, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 160 over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase reported since March 24 at the start of the country's nationwide lockdown, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday.

The latest update follows in the wake of the 170 deaths reported by public health officials on Sunday, suggesting that the United Kingdom has passed the peak of the outbreak. However, health officials in the country over the past two months have reported fewer deaths on weekends and national holidays.

Over the preceding 24 hours, 2,684 new cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in the UK, down from the 3,534 new positive tests reported on Sunday.

The overall case total in the United Kingdom now stands at 246,406, the third-highest of any country in the world. The death toll is currently 34,796.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his gratitude to the UK population for their continued efforts to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also called on the capital's inhabitants to avoid all unnecessary travel on public transport in order to prevent a second wave of the outbreak.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World Holidays Sadiq Khan London United Kingdom March Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of France review regi ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Measures Taken by Russia Led to One of Lowest COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Spain Records Less Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths for 2n ..

6 minutes ago

Dualization of 298 km Kuchlak-Zhob road to boost d ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.