UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 25 as 815 New Cases Confirmed - Department of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A further 25 people have died from complications related to the coronavirus disease in the United Kingdom, raising the country's overall death toll to 43,575, the country's Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday, adding that 815 new positive tests were reported over the past 24 hours.

The latest increases to both the case total and the death toll are below figures reported on Sunday by the department. On that day, 901 new cases and 36 new deaths were reported by public health officials.

Throughout the outbreak, the Department of Health and Social Care has registered lower increases to the death toll on Mondays as a result of reporting delays over the weekend.

The country's case total now stands at 311,965, the department said.

Several social distancing restrictions are scheduled to be lifted in England on July 4 as part of the government's plans to reopen the economy. From this date, pubs, cafes, restaurants, museums, hotels, and hairdressers will all be allowed to reopen, although nightclubs, beauty salons, and gyms will remain closed.

The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have been given the authority to enforce different lockdown exit strategies. Earlier on Monday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she could not rule out the possibility of quarantining visitors from England, due to the differing rates of transmission between the nations.