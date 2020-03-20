UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 40 to 177, Largest Day-on-Day Increase- Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Health authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed 40 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, the largest day-on-day increase in the death toll since the outbreak began.

On Friday, the National Health Service (NHS) in England confirmed that 39 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in a statement shared with UK media outlets, raising the overall total in England to 167 since the start of the outbreak. NHS England confirmed that 17 of the 39 deaths were in London, the center of the outbreak in the UK.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales Frank Atherton confirmed the third coronavirus-related death in Wales on Friday morning, raising the overall total to three since the start of the outbreak.

"I'm very sorry to report that a third patient in Wales who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died.

I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected," Atherton stated.

No new deaths were reported in Scotland or Northern Ireland on Friday. The current death toll in Scotland stands at six after three deaths were confirmed on Thursday. Northern Ireland has so far confirmed one death from COVID-19.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a huge national effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and told all theaters, cinemas, gyms, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close as soon as possible.

As of 09:00 GMT on Thursday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 3,269 cases of COVID-19 in the country, after a rise of 676 in the preceding 24 hours.