UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 40 To 177, Largest Day-on-Day Increase- Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 40 to 177, Largest Day-on-Day Increase- Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Health authorities in the United Kingdom have confirmed 40 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, the largest day-on-day increase in the death toll since the outbreak began.

On Friday, the National Health Service (NHS) in England confirmed that 39 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in a statement shared with UK media outlets, raising the overall total in England to 167 since the start of the outbreak. NHS England confirmed that 17 of the 39 deaths were in London, the center of the outbreak in the UK.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales Frank Atherton confirmed the third coronavirus-related death in Wales on Friday morning, raising the overall total to three since the start of the outbreak.

"I'm very sorry to report that a third patient in Wales who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died.

I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected," Atherton stated.

No new deaths were reported in Scotland or Northern Ireland on Friday. The current death toll in Scotland stands at six after three deaths were confirmed on Thursday. Northern Ireland has so far confirmed one death from COVID-19.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a huge national effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and told all theaters, cinemas, gyms, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close as soon as possible.

As of 09:00 GMT on Thursday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 3,269 cases of COVID-19 in the country, after a rise of 676 in the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Died Atherton London Wales Ireland United Kingdom Family Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

6 minutes ago

Paris Police to Increase Monitoring for Quarantine ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Tur ..

7 minutes ago

Greece Stops Tourist Trips to Islands to Curb Spre ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University establishes Anti Corona Re ..

8 minutes ago

OAS Chief Wins Reelection, Vows to Support Member ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.