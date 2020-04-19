UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 16,000 As 596 New Deaths Reported - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 16,000 as 596 New Deaths Reported - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom has surpassed 16,000 after the Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday confirmed 596 new deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

The jump in deaths is significantly below the 888 new fatalities reported by the department on Saturday. A total of 16,060 people have now died in the UK after contracting the coronavirus disease.

The department also confirmed a further 5,850 new cases of the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak to 120,067.

Only the US, France, Spain, and Italy have confirmed more COVID-19 deaths than the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, the UK government extended lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease for another three weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home after he was discharged from hospital on April 12 after undergoing intensive care treatment. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is currently standing in for the prime minister.

