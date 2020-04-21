UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19 Deaths 41% Higher Than Government's Hospital Criteria - Statistical Office

Tue 21st April 2020

The COVID-19 death toll in England and Wales as of April 10 was 41 percent higher than the figures reported by the government's Department of Health and Social Care, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said in a report on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in England and Wales as of April 10 was 41 percent higher than the figures reported by the government's Department of Health and Social Care, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) said in a report on Tuesday.

According to the ONS, the UK government, which records COVID-19 deaths only if they are registered in hospitals, confirmed 9,288 deaths as of April 10.

The statistical office, when accounting for all the death certificates that listed COVID-19 as the cause of mortality, registered 13,121 deaths that occurred before April 10 and were recorded as of April 18.

This figure includes those who lost their lives while in care homes or a private residence, the ONS stated.

In total, 1,043 people in England and Wales died in care homes due to COVID-19 up to April 10.

The Labour Party's shadow minister of care, Liz Kendall, stated that these figures were still understating the impact the coronavirus disease is having on the country's elderly and disabled population.

On Monday, spokesman for the Belgian government's coronavirus response center Emmanuel Andre told reporters that Belgium has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate per capita because the government is recording all confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 registered in the country's hospitals and care facilities.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care as of Monday has confirmed 124,743 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. In total, 16,509 deaths have been reported by the government.

