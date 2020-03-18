UK COVID-19 deaths jump to 104: health authorities

A total of 104 people have now died from COVID-19 in Britain, the health authorities said on Wednesday, increasing nearly a third from previous figures

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 104 people have now died from COVID-19 in Britain, the health authorities said on Wednesday, increasing nearly a third from previous figures.

Tuesday's update said 71 people had died but the state-run National Health Service said 32 more had died in England after testing positive, with a further death in Scotland.