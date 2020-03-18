UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Deaths Jump To 104: Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

UK COVID-19 deaths jump to 104: health authorities

A total of 104 people have now died from COVID-19 in Britain, the health authorities said on Wednesday, increasing nearly a third from previous figures

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 104 people have now died from COVID-19 in Britain, the health authorities said on Wednesday, increasing nearly a third from previous figures.

Tuesday's update said 71 people had died but the state-run National Health Service said 32 more had died in England after testing positive, with a further death in Scotland.

Related Topics

Died From

Recent Stories

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

3 minutes ago

Dr. Yasmin reviews arrangements to combat threat o ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari rejects news regarding his ..

3 minutes ago

President urges people to exhibit national unity i ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea's Statistics Shows COVID-19 Not Necessari ..

6 minutes ago

US, Iceland Discuss Steps to Revive Global Transpo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.