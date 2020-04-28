UK COVID-19 Hospital Death Toll Rises by 360 in Lowest Daily Increase Since March 30

A total of 360 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in UK hospitals over the preceding 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in the death toll since March 30, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday

"Sadly, of those hospitalized with the virus, 21,092 have now died, that's an increase of 360 fatalities," Hancock said at the daily press briefing.

In Sunday's statistical bulletin, the COVID-19 death toll in UK hospitals rose by 413.

The dead include 82 National Health Service workers and 16 social care professionals, Hancock said. At this time, the government is establishing a scheme to pay the families of medical professionals who die from COVID-19 a sum of 60,000 Pounds ($74,400), the minister stated.

The daily increase in new cases also declined compared to Sunday, as Hancock announced that 4,310 new positive tests were reported, down from 4,463.

The total number of cases reported since the start of the outbreak in the United Kingdom now stands at 157,149, the health secretary said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his first public appearance at Downing Street since his positive test for COVID-19 said that the UK is "beginning to turn the tide" in the struggle to contain the coronavirus disease.