UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Hospital Death Toll Rises By 360 In Lowest Daily Increase Since March 30

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:08 AM

UK COVID-19 Hospital Death Toll Rises by 360 in Lowest Daily Increase Since March 30

A total of 360 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in UK hospitals over the preceding 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in the death toll since March 30, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) A total of 360 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in UK hospitals over the preceding 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in the death toll since March 30, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday.

"Sadly, of those hospitalized with the virus, 21,092 have now died, that's an increase of 360 fatalities," Hancock said at the daily press briefing.

In Sunday's statistical bulletin, the COVID-19 death toll in UK hospitals rose by 413.

The dead include 82 National Health Service workers and 16 social care professionals, Hancock said. At this time, the government is establishing a scheme to pay the families of medical professionals who die from COVID-19 a sum of 60,000 Pounds ($74,400), the minister stated.

The daily increase in new cases also declined compared to Sunday, as Hancock announced that 4,310 new positive tests were reported, down from 4,463.

The total number of cases reported since the start of the outbreak in the United Kingdom now stands at 157,149, the health secretary said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his first public appearance at Downing Street since his positive test for COVID-19 said that the UK is "beginning to turn the tide" in the struggle to contain the coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

UK Dead Prime Minister Died Hancock United Kingdom March Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

40 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

55 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

New Jersey Reports 106 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Br ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.