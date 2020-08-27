UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19-Related Deaths Rise By 16 To 41,465 - Health Authorities

Thu 27th August 2020

UK COVID-19-Related Deaths Rise by 16 to 41,465 - Health Authorities

Another 16 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of their first laboratory-confirmed positive test for the novel coronavirus, taking the countrys death toll to 41,465, health authorities announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Another 16 people have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of their first laboratory-confirmed positive test for the novel coronavirus, taking the countrys death toll to 41,465, health authorities announced on Wednesday.

Wednesdays official figures, which were released by Public Health England because the government COVID-19 dashboard is experiencing technical problems since Tuesday, also show that the number of positive cases rose by 1,048 over the last 24 hours to 328,846.

According to the Johns Hopkins Universitys latest COVID-19 dashboard, the United Kingdom ranks fifth among the worlds most affected countries by number of coronavirus-related deaths, sitting behind the US, where 178,819 fatalities have been recorded, Brazil (116,580), Mexico (61,450) and India (59,449).

More Stories From World

