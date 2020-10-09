UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-19 Scheme For Small Businesses May Lose Billions Of USD

Fri 09th October 2020

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):British government's Bounce Back Loan Scheme has succeeded in quickly supporting small businesses, but it now faces a potential loss of up to 26 billion pounds (about 33.5 billion U.S. dollars), the National Audit Office (NAO) scrutinizing public spending warned Thursday.

To improve quick access to finance for struggling smaller businesses, the government had imposed less strict eligibility criteria for the scheme than other COVID-19 related business loan schemes, said the NAO.

Launched on May 4 and open until Nov. 30 this year, the scheme provides loans of up to 50,000 pounds (64,385 dollars) to registered and unregistered small businesses to support their financial health during the pandemic.

Latest figures showed that as of Sept. 6, the scheme had delivered more than 1.2 million loans to British businesses totaling 36.9 billion pounds (47.5 billion dollars).

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the British Business Bank said as a result of credit and fraud risks, they have made a preliminary estimate that 35 percent to 60 percent of borrowers may default on the loans, said the NAO, calling on the government to implement a thorough debt-recovery process and consider how it might better prevent fraud in any future schemes.

The NAO scrutinizes public spending for the British parliament and is independent from government and the civil service. NAO's warning came as countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop corona-virus vaccines.

The British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance has said that it is possible that some vaccine could be available in small amounts later this year, but it is more likely that a vaccine will be available early next year, although that is not guaranteed.

