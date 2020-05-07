UK COVID-19 Tracing App Must Not Be Released Without Privacy Protections - Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The UK government's planned coronavirus disease contact tracing mobile application must not be released if it cannot guarantee the privacy of users, the parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights said on Thursday.

In a published report, the committee stated that while the app may be highly beneficial in allowing the United Kingdom to exit the nationwide lockdown that has been in place since March 23, it should not be released if it poses a privacy risk.

"The contact tracing app involves unprecedented data gathering. There must be robust legal protection for individuals about what that data will be used for, who will have access to it and how it will be safeguarded from hacking," Harriet Harman, a Labour Party lawmaker and chair of the committee, said in a press release accompanying the report.

In particular, the committee raised concerns with the application's potential gathering of users' location data and called for an independent body to oversee the use and privacy protections contained within the application.

The UK government initially had plans to establish a contact tracing application in March, but these proposals were abandoned as the number of cases began to rise rapidly.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would present his proposals for the country's exit from lockdown on Sunday.