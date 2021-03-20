UK COVID-19 Variant Accounts for Up to 30% of US Infections - Disease Agency Chief Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The British variant of the COVID-19 virus presents a growing threat in the United States and now accounts for up to 30 percent of cases, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing on Friday.

"This [B.1.1.7] variant, as you know, is every day getting more and more dominant in our own country," Fauci said. "The first US cases were detected in the United States in Colorado at the end of December of 2020 and since then has been detected in 50 jurisdictions in the United States, and likely accounts now for about 20 to 30% of the infections in this country, and that number is growing.

"

The surge in the number of cases in many European countries, Fauci added, is directly related to B.1.1.7 variant making it a growing concern in the US.

As of today, the US has 29.6 million cases reported and almost 540,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.