UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK COVID-19 Variant Present In 82 Countries, South African Strain In 39 - WHO Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:50 AM

UK COVID-19 Variant Present in 82 Countries, South African Strain in 39 - WHO Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The UK COVID-19 variant has now spread to 82 countries and the South African strain to nearly 40, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

"The variant of concern that was identified first in the United Kingdom...

[has been] identified in 82 countries," Van Kerkhove said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual discussion. "The variant that was identified in South Africa has been identified in 39 countries."

The Brazilian strain of COVID-19 has spread to nine countries, Van Kerkhove added.

Earlier, the United States confirmed it has detected 471 variant cases of COVID-19. The US confirmed 467 cases of the UK variant, three of the South African strain, and one case of the Brazilian variant.

Related Topics

Van Lead United Kingdom South Africa United States

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

2 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

2 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.