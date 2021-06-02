UrduPoint.com
UK COVID-related Deaths At Lowest Since September: ONS

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:54 PM

The proportion of coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales is at its lowest level since September last year, according to figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) released Wednesday

Of 9,860 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending May 21, 107 deaths or 1.1 percent had "novel coronavirus" mentioned on the death certificate.

The number is the lowest since the week ending Sept. 11 last year, when the virus accounted for 1 percent of deaths.

At the peak of the second wave, in the week ending Jan. 29, coronavirus-related deaths accounted for 45.7 percent of all registered deaths, according to the ONS.

The latest data came after Britain on Tuesday reported zero daily coronavirus-related deaths for the first time since March last year.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain stood at 127,782. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Another 3,165 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,490,438, according to official figures.

Scientists advising the British government said the progress of Britain's vaccination program does not mean that the fight against coronavirus is over.

Professor Adam Finn from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which advises the government on vaccine priority, said earlier this week that the country remains "vulnerable" as large numbers of people remain unvaccinated.

More than 39.4 million people, about three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

