UK Crime Agency Detains 10 People in London Over Suspected Money Laundering - Statement

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) detained in London on Wednesday 10 people who were allegedly part of an organized crime group and linked to money laundering, the NCA said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) detained in London on Wednesday 10 people who were allegedly part of an organized crime group and linked to money laundering, the NCA said in a statement.

"Ten suspected members of an organized crime group have been arrested today on suspicion of flying an estimated �15.

5million [$20 million] out of the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases," the NCA tweeted.

The suspected leader of the group was reportedly arrested at his home in west London.

According to the agency, the suspects laundered money made through "Class A drugs and organised immigration crime" and sent it to the United Arab Emirates over the past three years. Moreover, the NCA believed that the group was also responsible for smuggling 17 migrants to the UK in the summer.