UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Crime Agency Detains 10 People In London Over Suspected Money Laundering - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

UK Crime Agency Detains 10 People in London Over Suspected Money Laundering - Statement

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) detained in London on Wednesday 10 people who were allegedly part of an organized crime group and linked to money laundering, the NCA said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) detained in London on Wednesday 10 people who were allegedly part of an organized crime group and linked to money laundering, the NCA said in a statement.

"Ten suspected members of an organized crime group have been arrested today on suspicion of flying an estimated �15.

5million [$20 million] out of the UK to Dubai hidden in suitcases," the NCA tweeted.

The suspected leader of the group was reportedly arrested at his home in west London.

According to the agency, the suspects laundered money made through "Class A drugs and organised immigration crime" and sent it to the United Arab Emirates over the past three years. Moreover, the NCA believed that the group was also responsible for smuggling 17 migrants to the UK in the summer.

Related Topics

Drugs Dubai London United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Money

Recent Stories

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

28 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

6 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards astronauts Al Mansoori, Al ..

46 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

47 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

48 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.