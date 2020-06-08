UK Crime Agency Says Arrested 5 Men, Seized Over $38,000 Amid Migrant Smuggling Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday that it had arrested five men and seized 30,000 Pounds ($38,101) as part of its investigation into the smuggling of migrants into the country.

"Five men have been arrested and around £30,000 cash seized as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of migrants into the UK," the NCA said in a statement.

A 29-year-old Albanian and four Afghan nationals aged between 39 and 43 were detained by NCA officers in the Notting Hill area of West London late on Saturday, as they were suspected of facilitating illegal immigration.

The NCA officers also detained two Afghan women, aged 65 and 26, who, according to investigators, had recently arrived in the country in the back of a truck, and handed them to UK Immigration Enforcement.

"NCA officers carried out searches of three cars linked to the group as well as two properties in Southall and one in Wandsworth. More than £30,000 cash was recovered and is now detained as suspected proceeds of crime. Some was found stuffed in a plastic bag in one of the cars," the NCA added.

The agency said that the five men were released under investigation after being interrogated by detectives.