UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Crime Agency Says Arrested 5 Men, Seized Over $38,000 Amid Migrant Smuggling Probe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

UK Crime Agency Says Arrested 5 Men, Seized Over $38,000 Amid Migrant Smuggling Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday that it had arrested five men and seized 30,000 Pounds ($38,101) as part of its investigation into the smuggling of migrants into the country.

"Five men have been arrested and around £30,000 cash seized as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the smuggling of migrants into the UK," the NCA said in a statement.

A 29-year-old Albanian and four Afghan nationals aged between 39 and 43 were detained by NCA officers in the Notting Hill area of West London late on Saturday, as they were suspected of facilitating illegal immigration.

The NCA officers also detained two Afghan women, aged 65 and 26, who, according to investigators, had recently arrived in the country in the back of a truck, and handed them to UK Immigration Enforcement.

"NCA officers carried out searches of three cars linked to the group as well as two properties in Southall and one in Wandsworth. More than £30,000 cash was recovered and is now detained as suspected proceeds of crime. Some was found stuffed in a plastic bag in one of the cars," the NCA added.

The agency said that the five men were released under investigation after being interrogated by detectives.

Related Topics

UK Afghanistan London Albanian Women

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

Married couple share German ambassador role

28 minutes ago

US Bans Former Guatemala Official, Family From Ent ..

28 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Party Calls For Early Parliamentary E ..

28 minutes ago

Kuwait's Daily COVID-19 Rate Shows Downward Trend ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.