UK Cuts COVID-19 Self-Isolation Period To 7 Days - Health Minister

Wed 22nd December 2021

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Wednesday that people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can now shorten the mandatory self-isolation period from 10 to seven days as long as they are able to produce negative lateral flow test on two consecutive days

"Following advice from our clinical experts we are reducing the self-isolation period from 10 days to 7 if you test negative on a LFD (Lateral Flow Device) test for 2 days running," Javid said in a statement.

The health secretary added that the decision is aimed at reducing "the disruption from COVID-19 to people's everyday lives."

The new guidance, which applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, comes amid an unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, when over 90,000 new infections were reported, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed, however, that the government has no plans of issuing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas.

