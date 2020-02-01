UK Cuts Diplomatic Staff in China Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Foreign Office

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The UK Foreign Office said on Saturday that it was evacuating some employees of its embassy and consulates in China over the coronavirus outbreak, adding that only staff needed to perform critical operations would remain in the country.

"As of 31 January, some staff and dependants from the British Embassy and Consulates are being withdrawn from China. Essential staff needed to continue critical work will remain. In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British Embassy and Consulates to provide assistance to British nationals from within China may be limited," the Foreign Office said.

The news comes after the UK confirmed on Friday that first two cases of the novel coronavirus, originating from China, were registered in the country.

The authorities added that the National Health Service was "extremely well-prepared" to prevent the virus spread.

That same day, the UK evacuated 83 UK and 27 foreign nationals from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The UK citizens were put into quarantine for two weeks.

The new strain of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.