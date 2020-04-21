UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cyber Security Agency Launches Initiatives Against Coronavirus-Related Internet Scams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:20 PM

UK Cyber Security Agency Launches Initiatives Against Coronavirus-Related Internet Scams

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Tuesday announced the launch of an information campaign to raise awareness about online scams related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a service for reporting suspicious emails

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Tuesday announced the launch of an information campaign to raise awareness about online scams related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a service for reporting suspicious emails.

According to the agency, over 2,000 COVID-19-related scams have been removed just last month by the NCSC, including 471 online shops, 555 malware distribution websites and 200 phishing sites.

"The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ [Government Communication Headquarters], has today launched the cross-governmental 'Cyber Aware' campaign, which offers actionable advice for people to protect passwords, accounts and devices ... The NCSC has also today launched the pioneering 'Suspicious Email Reporting Service', which will make it easy for people to forward suspicious emails to the NCSC - including those claiming to offer services related to coronavirus," the organization said in a statement.

Minister for Security James Brokenshire slammed attempts to defraud people amid an outbreak and urged the UK citizens to heed the NCSC recommendation.

"I encourage everyone to follow the Cyber Aware advice and to use the Suspicious Email Reporting Service. They provide important new ways in which we can protect ourselves as well as our families and businesses," the minister said.

The UK has over 120,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and a death toll exceeding 16,000.

Related Topics

UK Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Person who will help govt identify hoarders wil ..

7 minutes ago

Watchdog Logs Highest Number of Executions in Saud ..

1 minute ago

China's Shaanxi Province Reports 28 New COVID-19 C ..

15 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Approaches 14,0 ..

15 minutes ago

Former Libyan Interim Prime Minister Keib Dies Age ..

15 minutes ago

Kremlin Warns Against Negative Assessments Over WT ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.