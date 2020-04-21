UK Cyber Security Agency Launches Initiatives Against Coronavirus-Related Internet Scams

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on Tuesday announced the launch of an information campaign to raise awareness about online scams related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a service for reporting suspicious emails.

According to the agency, over 2,000 COVID-19-related scams have been removed just last month by the NCSC, including 471 online shops, 555 malware distribution websites and 200 phishing sites.

"The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ [Government Communication Headquarters], has today launched the cross-governmental 'Cyber Aware' campaign, which offers actionable advice for people to protect passwords, accounts and devices ... The NCSC has also today launched the pioneering 'Suspicious Email Reporting Service', which will make it easy for people to forward suspicious emails to the NCSC - including those claiming to offer services related to coronavirus," the organization said in a statement.

Minister for Security James Brokenshire slammed attempts to defraud people amid an outbreak and urged the UK citizens to heed the NCSC recommendation.

"I encourage everyone to follow the Cyber Aware advice and to use the Suspicious Email Reporting Service. They provide important new ways in which we can protect ourselves as well as our families and businesses," the minister said.

The UK has over 120,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and a death toll exceeding 16,000.