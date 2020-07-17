UK Cybersecurity Center Says Russia-Linked Hackers Tried to Steal Data on COVID-19 Vaccine

UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) accused on Thursday Russia-linked cyber actors of attempts to steal data on development of anti-coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) accused on Thursday Russia-linked cyber actors of attempts to steal data on development of anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"RUSSIAN cyber actors are targeting organisations involved in coronavirus vaccine development, UK security officials have revealed," the center said.

It also alleged that a group APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear", operated as part of Russian intelligence services "almost certainly."