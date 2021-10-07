UrduPoint.com

UK Dairy Sector Warns Against Panic Buying Due To Driver Shortage

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) on Thursday urged consumers in the UK against panic buying following reports of farmers having to dump thousands of liters of milk due to the current truck driver shortages.

"Milk and dairy products are still making it through to the supermarket shelves, so it is important consumers continue to shop normally to avoid any shortage situations seen at the start of the pandemic when panic buying occurred," RABDF Chairman Peter Alvis said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Alvis admitted that the shortage of truck drivers affecting the supply chain is having an impact on the dairy sector, but said it is "hard to put a number on the exact number" of farmers affected so far.

"We are monitoring the situation, and should farmers be experiencing issues, we urge them to get in touch with us," the statement added.

UK media reported on Wednesday evening that a farmer in central England has been forced to dump 40,000 litres of milk over the past two months after no drivers turned up to collect it.

Driver's deficit in the UK has led to shortage of fuel at gas stations and food product at supermarket's shelves, forcing the government to put soldiers at the wheel of tanker trucks and issue 10,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.

The government has blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.

Last week, the British Meat Processors Association confirmed to Sputnik that a shortage of butchers could impact meat supplies over Christmas.

