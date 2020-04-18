UK Death Toll Climbs by 888 to 15,464 With Over 5,500 New Cases - Authorities

The number of hospital deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has reached 15,464 with an additional 888 deaths counted over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social Care said Friday

This is a slight uptick in casualties from the previous day, when 847 people were reported dead.

The health authority also reported 5,526 new cases of infection had been confirmed as of 10:00 GMT, taking the total to 114,217.

The United Kingdom only counts the number of coronavirus patients who died of the disease in hospitals, leaving many to speculate the true death toll may be much higher.

The health authorities also share no data on recovered patients.