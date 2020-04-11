UK Deaths From Coronavirus Rise to 8,958 - Health Ministry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United Kingdom rose by 980 over a day to 8,958, the Department of Health and Social Care said Friday.

"As of 5pm [16:00 GMT] on 9 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 8,958 have sadly died," the ministry tweeted.

As of Friday morning, further 5,706 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 73,758, with over 256,000 people tested since the start of the outbreak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters at a briefing that the government was ramping up testing, opening new drive-through testing centers and mega labs across the country.