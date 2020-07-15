UK Decision to Ban Huawei 5G Network Protects Transatlantic Security - Pompeo

The United Kingdom's decision to prohibit Huawei's participation in 5G communication networks helps protect the United States and Europe from an untrusted vendor that poses a threat to national security, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release on Tuesday

"With this decision, the United Kingdom joins a growing list of countries from around the world that are standing up for their national security by prohibiting the use of untrusted, high-risk vendors. We will continue to work with our British friends on fostering a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem, which is critical to Transatlantic security and prosperity," Pompeo said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced it would bar equipment from the Chinese telecom giant in the next generation high-speed wireless network, a victory for the Trump administration which persuaded Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to reverse a decision to allow Huawei to participate to a limited degree.

Pompeo noted that the United Kingdom joins the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Sweden in also banning Huawei, as well as leading service providers in India, Australia, South Korea and Japan.

In its campaign against Huawei, US officials often cite a Chinese law that they claim makes the company an arm of the nation's intelligence services, as well as past instances in which Beijing has stolen proprietary technology using so called back doors hidden in communications equipment.