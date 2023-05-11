(@FahadShabbir)

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the country will supply enough long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine to satisfy Kiev's needs

Earlier in the day, Wallace confirmed that London is sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev.

"What we would say is that assessment of the gifting of the so far planned Storm Shadow (missiles to Ukraine), and... I will not say for operational reasons the exact number, is currently enough to currently satisfy the Ukrainian demand for that capability," Wallace said speaking in the House of Commons.