UK Defence Ministry Summons Russian Military Attache Over Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The UK Defence Ministry has summoned the Russian defense attache over the situation in Ukraine, the ministry tweeted on Monday.

"The Russian Defence Attaché has been summoned to the Ministry of Defence for a second time in relation to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the conduct of Russia's Armed Forces.

The 2nd Permanent Under Secretary Laurence Lee protested in the strongest terms against the persistent and unjustified acts of violence being committed against innocent civilians by Russian forces, and reminded the DA of Russia's obligations under the Geneva Convention," the ministry tweeted.