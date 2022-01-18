UrduPoint.com

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu To Visit London In Coming Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 12:36 AM

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he had invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss issues related to common security concerns

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he had invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss issues related to common security concerns.

The Russia-NATO Council has shown that the alliance was ready for dialogue with Russia on a wide range of issues in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security, he told the parliament

The UK will supply Ukraine with light anti-tank defensive weapons for "self-defense," Wallace also told the parliament.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Visit London Wallace Alliance United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

5 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

25 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

25 minutes ago
 Shock waves, landslides may have caused 'rare' vol ..

Shock waves, landslides may have caused 'rare' volcano tsunami: experts

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.