UrduPoint.com

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu To Visit London In Coming Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he had invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss issues related to common security concerns.

The Russia-NATO Council has shown that the alliance was ready for dialogue with Russia on a wide range of issues in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security, he told the parliament

The UK will supply Ukraine with light anti-tank defensive weapons for "self-defense," Wallace also told the parliament.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Visit London Wallace Alliance United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tai ..

Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tailbacks

17 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister D ..

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Trade, Security

17 minutes ago
 CAS frees Pape Gueye to play for Senegal at AFCON

CAS frees Pape Gueye to play for Senegal at AFCON

17 minutes ago
 Iranian-Swedish dissident's 'terrorist' trial to o ..

Iranian-Swedish dissident's 'terrorist' trial to open

17 minutes ago
 Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks ..

Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks With Taliban - Foreign Minist ..

40 minutes ago
 Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vac ..

Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination From Tuesday - Health ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.