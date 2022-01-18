UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he had invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss issues related to common security concerns.

The Russia-NATO Council has shown that the alliance was ready for dialogue with Russia on a wide range of issues in the interests of Euro-Atlantic security, he told the parliament

The UK will supply Ukraine with light anti-tank defensive weapons for "self-defense," Wallace also told the parliament.