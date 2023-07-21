UK Defense Chief Boasts of Exceeding Initial Pledge of Shells for Ukraine by 15 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United Kingdom has delivered more than 200,000 artillery shells to Ukraine instead of the planned 16,000, which is 15 times more than it promised last year, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday.

"While in a small number of areas... we have delivered less than anticipated, we have exceeded plans in critical capability areas such as artillery...

For example, we have delivered over 15 times the quantity of artillery ammunition originally planned," he was quoted as saying by The Independent.

Wallace estimated that his country had spent 2.3 billion Pounds ($3 billion) on military assistance for Ukraine between April 2022 and March 2023.

The munitions that the UK sent to Ukraine include 4,000 rounds for 14 Challenger II tanks that Kiev received at the start of 2023. The list of lethal aid also features some 5 million anti-personnel weapons, 1,500 anti-air weapons and 100 launchers for them.