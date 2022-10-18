UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace went to the United States on Tuesday without having made a prior announcement to discuss assistance to Ukraine, the UK Prime Minister's spokesman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace went to the United States on Tuesday without having made a prior announcement to discuss assistance to Ukraine, the UK Prime Minister's spokesman said.

"The US has been, alongside us, one of the leading allies of Ukraine, taking a leading role, so this is a chance for the Defence Secretary to meet with his counterparts and have further discussions about ways we can continue to support (Ukraine)," the spokesman said, as quoted by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

At the same time, the spokesman did not answer a question about the allocation of new military equipment to Kiev.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow denounces the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.