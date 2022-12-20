UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely to Join Ukraine Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus in unlikely to join the Ukraine conflict on the Russian side in the short term despite strong military cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Belarus in unlikely to join the Ukraine conflict on the Russian side in the short term despite strong military cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that the countries had agreed on joint actions in foreign policy. Lukashenko also mentioned that Minsk had put Russia-supplied S-400 air defense system and Iskander missile system on combat duty. Putin, in turn, said that the countries had agreed to develop new military equipment and continue joint military exercises.

"At present, I think it is unlikely in the short term (that) Belarus will join (the Ukraine conflict)," Wallace told the lower house of the UK parliament.

At the same time, Belarus has allowed Russia to use its territory for launching weapons systems, the UK defense chief said, adding that the situation in this regard was unlikely to change.

However, he still noted the absence of Belarusian troops in the conflict zone.

When talking about the possible deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, Wallace said he had maintained contacts with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the whole 2022 to avoid miscalculations and the risk of escalation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its financial and military support for Kiev. Western countries also accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and imposed sanctions on Belarus as well.