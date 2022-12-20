UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely To Join Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 10:50 PM

UK Defense Chief Says Belarus Unlikely to Join Ukraine Conflict

Belarus in unlikely to join the Ukraine conflict on the Russian side in the short term despite strong military cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Belarus in unlikely to join the Ukraine conflict on the Russian side in the short term despite strong military cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that the countries had agreed on joint actions in foreign policy. Lukashenko also mentioned that Minsk had put Russia-supplied S-400 air defense system and Iskander missile system on combat duty. Putin, in turn, said that the countries had agreed to develop new military equipment and continue joint military exercises.

"At present, I think it is unlikely in the short term (that) Belarus will join (the Ukraine conflict)," Wallace told the lower house of the UK parliament.

At the same time, Belarus has allowed Russia to use its territory for launching weapons systems, the UK defense chief said, adding that the situation in this regard was unlikely to change.

However, he still noted the absence of Belarusian troops in the conflict zone.

When talking about the possible deterioration of the situation in Ukraine, Wallace said he had maintained contacts with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during the whole 2022 to avoid miscalculations and the risk of escalation.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its financial and military support for Kiev. Western countries also accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and imposed sanctions on Belarus as well.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Wallace United Kingdom Belarus February From

Recent Stories

House Republicans Threaten Consequences if Senate ..

House Republicans Threaten Consequences if Senate Counterparts Pass $1.7Trln Omn ..

42 seconds ago
 43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliamen ..

43- member Baluchistan delegation visits Parliament House

45 seconds ago
 Ramaphosa vows to unite ANC, tackle graft after re ..

Ramaphosa vows to unite ANC, tackle graft after re-election

47 seconds ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Says Military Planes Stuc ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Military Planes Stuck in Ukraine in February Retur ..

48 seconds ago
 Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted ..

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted Peruvian Leader

55 minutes ago
 Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.