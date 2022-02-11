UK Defense Chief Says London Diverges With Moscow on Salisbury Events

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that his country still disagreed with Russia on what happened in Salisbury in 2018, among other issues.

"Of course, Britain has some ongoing issues with the Russian government, not least the poisoning and deployment of a nerve agent by agents of the Russian state in Salisbury," he told reporters after meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.