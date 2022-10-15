UK Defense Chief to Resign If New Chancellor Refuses to Boost Military Spending - Reports

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace could resign if new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt decides against increasing military spending, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace could resign if new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt decides against increasing military spending, Sky news reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, earlier in the day, Hunt refused to promise that the government would not abandon plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, as promised by Prime Minister Liz Truss. Hunt also added that the defense ministry, like other departments, would have to make additional savings.

The broadcaster noted that a defense source, when asked if any backtracking on defense spending targets would prompt Wallace to resign, said that Wallace would demand the prime minister fulfill her obligations.

On Friday, Kwasi Kwarteng announced his resignation from the post of the chancellor after reports leaked that he had been fired over a controversial tax cuts plan, which triggered a negative reaction from both markets and the general public. Later, former UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt was appointed as the next UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.