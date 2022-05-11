UK Defense Chief Wallace to Meet With Austin on Visit to US on Wednesday - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will meet with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday during his trip to Washington, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We look forward to having Mr. Wallace back at the Pentagon. I think this will be the second meeting in the Pentagon with Secretary Austin.

Of course, he's no stranger to the Pentagon. He was here in the previous administration as well," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The Secretary is very much looking forward to the conversation."

Ukraine is going to be a major topic of discussion between the two defense chiefs, including efforts to support the country amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, Kirby added.

