UK Defense Committee Launches Probe Into Armed Forces' Combat Readiness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The UK Defense Committee started an inquiry on Monday to check the combat preparedness of the country's armed forces.

"Today the Defence Committee launches a new inquiry into the Armed Forces' combat readiness for operations and warfighting," the statement said, adding that the committee will examine a variety of factors relevant to combat readiness, including supplies and stockpiles, regular and reserve force numbers, logistics and military planning, as well as interoperability with allied armed forces.

The committee asked for written evidence to be submitted by June 5.

"In an increasingly unpredictable and volatile world, our Armed Forces need the ability to respond to crises at a moment's notice.

Maintaining robust combat readiness isn't just a matter for active wartime - readiness is a vital deterrent against future conflict," committee chair Tobias Ellwood said.

In January, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted that the UK armed forces had "fallen behind" and needed investment. Before that, Ellwood assessed the state of the country's army as "dire."

In mid-March, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a large-scale investment program for improving the country's defense capabilities.