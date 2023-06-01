(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) If the UK office for the production of defense products opens in Ukraine, it will become a legitimate target for Russia's strikes, Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had met with representatives of the UK defense company BAE Systems and the sides had agreed to establish repair and production facilities in Ukraine.

"I would like to note that despite the great publicity that was around the case related to the opening of the office (of UK defense company BAE Systems), of course, such facilities for the production of Western equipment, even if their (opening) will take place sometime, they will become our legitimate targets for the strikes are still at an early stage," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.