UrduPoint.com

UK Defense Company's Office To Become Russia's Target In Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 10:32 PM

UK Defense Company's Office to Become Russia's Target in Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

If the UK office for the production of defense products opens in Ukraine, it will become a legitimate target for Russia's strikes, Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) If the UK office for the production of defense products opens in Ukraine, it will become a legitimate target for Russia's strikes, Russian Ambassador in London Andrey Kelin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had met with representatives of the UK defense company BAE Systems and the sides had agreed to establish repair and production facilities in Ukraine.

"I would like to note that despite the great publicity that was around the case related to the opening of the office (of UK defense company BAE Systems), of course, such facilities for the production of Western equipment, even if their (opening) will take place sometime, they will become our legitimate targets for the strikes are still at an early stage," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company London United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Russia Destroys 50 Out of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists ..

Russia Destroys 50 Out of 70 Ukrainian Terrorists in Border Zone - Defense Minis ..

47 seconds ago
 Russian Justice Ministry Says Work of Anti-Corrupt ..

Russian Justice Ministry Says Work of Anti-Corruption Foundation International U ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 22,704 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 22,704 new investor accounts in five months

18 minutes ago
 US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Co ..

US Senator Graham Says Biden-McCarthy Deal 'Ill-Conceived,' Criticizes Lack of U ..

17 minutes ago
 Tobacco retailers' licensing via 'City Islamabad A ..

Tobacco retailers' licensing via 'City Islamabad App' begins

17 minutes ago
 Stocks gain on hopes of US interest rate pause

Stocks gain on hopes of US interest rate pause

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.