UK Defense Head Confirms Plans to Transfer Long-Range Storm Shadow Cruise Missiles to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) London is sending long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Kiev, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"Today, I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine," Wallace said speaking in the House of Commons.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia.